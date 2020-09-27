Chief of Staff, others honoured by Glitz Africa

Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare

The first female Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, Frema Osei Opare has received the Ghana Women of the Year Honours, governance category, for her outstanding performance and hard work in the Akufo-Addo administration since assuming office in January 2017.

Organizers of the awards ceremony indicated that the Chief of Staff despite the rough and rivalry filled political terrain in Ghana, Madam Akosua Frema Osei Opare has survived in the space outstandingly and impressively.



In her eulogy before presenting the award to the Chief of Staff on behalf of the organizers, former first lady and Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, said throughout her work life both in Private and in Public service, Madam Akosua Frema Osei Opare, has been sober, diligent, faithful and consistent.



The Chief of Staff



In her acceptance remarks, the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare, ascribed thanks and glory to the Almighty God for everything she has achieved with her life thus far.

She registered her sincere thanks to the organizers of the awards and to her late father who she says in spite of the way the girl child was treated back in time when it comes to education, insisted that all her female children must go to school including her good self.



In the Political sphere, the Chief of Staff said her few political friends have kept her going throughout the tough times.



According to her, former President John Kufour first gave her the opportunity to work in the political arena in Ghana and ultimately, the current President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, took the political risk of appointing her into her current position which has resulted in the honours she is receiving.



“My advice to all women is that do the best that you can when you are given an opportunity and I can say that the best will come to you,” the Chief of Staff said.

Other Awardees



The Glitz Africa 5th annual Ghana Women of the Year Honours, held at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra, on Saturday, September 26, 2020, saw several other women who have excelled in their various fields of endeavour, also receiving awards.



Her Excellency Akua Kuenyehia, a former judge of the International Criminal Court (ICC), received the lifetime achievement for her exemplary and distinguished services on the international stage.



In the corporate personality category, the award went to Elsie Addo Awadzi, the 2nd Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana. Rev Dr Gifty Akushika Lamptey, the Chief Executive Officer of Sidalco group of companies received the Excellence in Business award.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Exports Promotion Authority, a state organization with the mandate to develop, facilitate and promote Ghanaian exports, Dr Afua Asabea Asare, received the Excellence in Public Service award.



In the category of Excellence in Education, the award went to Professor Rita Akosua Dickson, the Vice-Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).



Three very well known media personalities and professionals, Beatrice Agyemang Abbey, Group Chief Executive Officer of Media General, Berla Addardey (Berla Mundi) and Nana Ama MacBrown, received the excellence in media, young star and excellence in creative arts respectively.



Ethel Delali Cofie, the Chief Executive Officer of EDEL Technology Consulting, secured the excellence in technology award for leading a successful Information and Communication Technology (ICT) company.

The woman of the year in the Diaspora category went to Bozoma Saint John, the Chief Marketing Officer for Netflix and lastly, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) was recognized for their outstanding response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Ghana Women of the Year Honours



The Ghana Women of the Year Honours is a ceremony where women excelling and making a great impact in various fields of endeavour are celebrated and their stories shared to inspire the next generation of ambitious and impact-conscious women.



The Honourees are selected by an astute board of achievers who use clear and objective criteria in ensuring that the final list comprises the most deserving women in various fields. Ms Claudia Lumor, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Glitz Africa and the United Nations Population Fund’s Honorary Ambassador for Ghana is the lead lady behind the awards.