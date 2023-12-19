Chike: 'Running to You' hitmaker reveals why he prefers older women

Chike Ezekpeazu Osebuka, professionally called Chike, is a singer-songwriter and actor

Chike prefers older women to younger, and he has revealed why.

The Nigerian singer-songwriter and actor spoke guesting on the Unpack with Nay podcast.



According to Chike, "most" young women "can’t communicate properly".



In his experience, when one eventually finds "a woman who can communicate, they are slightly advanced in age".



Revealing what he views as, perhaps, an average young woman, he intimated, "a girl of 23 years" cannot articulate her thoughts and desires.

A good deal of young women, he also added, are addicted to social media, cannot have a discreet relationship, lack a healthy understanding of life, and are incompetent at handling situations maturely.



The Running to You hitmaker said: “Imagine I’m running around with some 23-year-old, what’s she going to handle? What’s she going to understand? She just wanna take pictures and be on Instagram and tell everybody that she’s dating you. What are you unpacking for that person?”



30-years-old now, he conceded that some young women are an exception but noted those are truly rare to find.



His prioritisation of peace of mind and compatibility, Chike explained, informs his desire to date older women, evidenced in his past two relationships.