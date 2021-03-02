Childbirth will be curtailed should LGBTQ+ rights be legalized in Ghana - Minab

Songstress, Minab Miriam

3Music Awards nominee and songstress, Minab Miriam popularly known as Minab has revealed to Kastle FM’s Amansan Krakye monitored by MyNewsGh.com that childbirth will be severely curtailed should LGBTQ+ rights be legalized in Ghana.

Minab who is an emerging female artiste in Central Region and a final year SHS student at Edinaman Senior High School said on the Kastle Entertainment Show that LGBTQ+ rights will hinder procreation as instituted by God between a male and female.



“To me I think that this LGBT rights advocacy should not be welcomed at all. I know definitely that God created a man and a woman in the beginning of the world,” said by Minab.



“I don’t know anywhere in the Bible that says a man should marry another man for a woman to be dating another woman. So to me this thing should be abolished totally I don’t see any sense in it,” she fumed.

“And if we should decide that at the end of it we even allow such a despicable act to be legalized for men to marry men and vice versa, how would they produce babies to fill the earth,” she asked.



The President, Nana Akufo-Addo, has stressed that it would not be under his presidency that marriage between persons of the same sex, will be legalized in Ghana but was silent on those seeking to promote it including members of the diplomatic corps.