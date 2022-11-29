0
Chioma and Davido spotted with wedding rings

DAVID AND CHIOMA WHITE.png Popular Nigerian couple, Davido and Chioma

Tue, 29 Nov 2022

After rumors of their alleged secret wedding went rife on social media, Nigerian singer, Davido, and his fiancée, Chioma, have been spotted in a couple of viral pictures wearing wedding rings.

This was when the couple made their first official public appearance, after they lost their son, at Davido’s uncle, Ademola Adeleke’s inauguration as governor for Osun State.

Asides from the fact that fans were excited to see their favorite singer make his first appearance after the painful demise of his son, one of the things that went unnoticed is that they were both spotted wearing wedding rings.

Chioma was seen wearing double diamond rings while Davido also had a ring on his ring finger.

Prior to this development, there were rumours that the two, who have since been camped at Davido’s father’s house in Lagos, following their son’s demise, had a wedding which was witnessed by close family members and friends.

Others who doubted the rumours said it would be an inappropriate move to get married, especially at a time they are still mourning their son.

Checkout the posts below:





View this post on Instagram

A post shared by King Tunde Ednut (@mufasatundeednut)



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
