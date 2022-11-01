Chioma arrived 30 minutes after Ifeanyi's death and took him to church - Popular blogger claims

Chioma and Davido

While details on the death of Davido's son remains sketchy, popular blogger, Tosin Silverdam has shared more details about his demise.

According to Tosin in a recent video, the child was already dead before he got to the hospital.



His comment follows a conversation he had with his source at Lagoon Hospital, where the child was taken.



He said: "The maid and some other people took the child to the hospital. An insider said the boy was already dead when the boy was taken to the hospital.



"According to my insider, the boy was already dead. Chioma came to the hospital 30 minutes later. Chioma is heartbroken and she even took the boy to church."

The 3-year-old who is the first son of Davido and Chioma drowned on Monday, October 31 at his father's Banana Island home in Lagos.



His death sent shock waves when it was made public in a now-deleted tweet by Eniola Badmus.



Celebrity colleagues across the globe have expressed their condolence to the Adeleke family.