Choose Ghanaian men as partners - Benedicta Gafah

Benedicta Gafah Hdsbjn.png Actress, Benedicta Gafah

Wed, 22 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Benedicta Gafah woke up to a big surprise from her loving Ghanaian partner who is known for showering her with gifts and all the finest things in life.

For the love demonstrated by her 'mystery husband' whom she has kept secret, the actress took to her Instagram stories to advise women to choose Ghanaian men as life partners due to their sweet nature.

She believes that men from this West African country love to treat their women with love and respect.

Flaunting a bouquet of flowers received from her man, Benedicta, who is rumored to have tied the knot earlier this year wrote: "This is your sign to choose Ghanaian men."

The actress is among the tall list of Ghanaian celebrities who keep their love life away from social media despite the videos they share capturing the body parts of their lovers but never their faces.

OPD/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
