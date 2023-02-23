0
'Choose your Satan wisely, there is no perfect human' – Actress to potential suitors

Big Brother reality show star, Eriata Ese has taken to social media to advise against the narrative of searching for 'perfect partners'.

She advised people to choose their partners wisely among the available options of the single lot she labeled as ‘satan’ and manage their excesses the best way they could.

The socialite reiterated that what matters is to find a manageable partner.

She however asserted that although no human being is without flaws, one should be careful with their choice of partners.

In a Snapchat post, she said,

“Looking for a perfect person? Make I d*e! You see, just choose your satan wisely and manage their demons; make sure it’s something you can manage, Angels don’t exist, and no one is flawless; not even you”.

Eriata's post comes on the back of the rise in divorce cases, relationship fallouts, and the snatching of partners.

