Choose your men carefully like the way you choose your selfies – Juliet Ibrahim to ladies

Juliet Ibrahim, actress

Beautiful Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim has turned into a relationship expert by advising ladies on how to get the best man for a relationship.

The 34-year-old actress, who is still single after numerous failed relationships, has gathered all the experiences she had in the past to help guide the young ones coming up not to fall into a relationship that is not good for them.



In a post on her Instagram page, she admonished ladies to do due diligence when it comes to picking the right man for a relationship. She instructed that ladies should painstakingly go through the number of men available to choose the best just like they do when they want to choose a picture to post on social media.

Most of the female celebrities in Ghana have had a very poor record when it comes to dating and even marriage. Only a handful of them can settle down or are in serious relationships.





