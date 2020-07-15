Tabloid News

Chop him and pretend to be his enemy in public – Bobrisky advises ladies

Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju otherwise known as Bobrisky

Nigerian transgender Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju otherwise known as Bobrisky, has advised young girls on how to get a sugar daddy and maintain a healthy relationship with him.

According to the controversial transgender, it amuses him so much when girls complain about how their men don’t spend much money on them. To him, men don’t spend on such girls because the girls can’t keep their mouths shut.



He advised that when a girl is in a relationship with a man who is either married or in a serious relationship such a girl needs to keep her mouth shut whiles chopping him low-key. “F**k him indoor, and be his enemy outdoor or pretend you don’t know him outdoor”, he wrote. With this, the man will always spend lavishly on the girl.

His message on Instagram reads: “I laughed so hard when some girls complain men don’t spend on them… They don’t spend on u because ur mouth is not close ????????????. Fuck him indoor, and be his enemy outdoor or pretend u don’t know him outdoor. That is how to be smart. Some of you will ask him to take u out so you can cast him abi ????? Especially when he is married or in a serious relationship”





