Choplife Soundsystem releases debut project titled ‘Choplife Vol1 - Mzansi Chronicles’

Official artwork for the project

Source: Choplife Soundsystem

Choplife Soundsystem, the Afrodance music partnership comprising of DJ Edu & Mr Eazi have released their debut project titled ‘Choplife Vol1 - Mzansi Chronicles’ under Choplife Limited/emPawa Africa today.

On this first installation of the Choplife music series, Choplife Soundsystem goes between Capetown and Johannesburg, South Africa (where the songs were recorded in 2022 and 2023) tapping in with some of the region’s most exciting talents.



The 14-track mixtape takes listeners deep into the South African club scene that is currently producing some of the world’s most thrilling music, with appearances from featured artists including Focalistic & Anaati on By Force, Ami Faku, Moonchild Sanelly, Major League DJs, Mellow and Sleazy, Nkosazana Daughter, 2woshort and Stompiiey, Mo-T and Aymos on Ziwa La.



Choplife Vol. 1: Mzansi Chronicles is also a formal introduction to Choplife Soundsystem, which takes its name from West African pidgin slang meaning “enjoy life.” Choplife Soundsystem is focused on music that sparks feelings of happiness, wellness and enjoyment — and promotes positive, carefree vibes through music and events. “This is not just a side project, this is a serious project,” Mr Eazi says.



Production on Chop Life, Vol. 1: Mzansi Chronicles is handled largely by Mozambique’s DJ Tárico (known for “Yaba Buluku,” his 2021 smash featuring Burna Boy) with additional contributions from South African beatmakers Mellow & Sleazy, Ghetto Boy, Milan Rendall, LuuDaDeejay, Soul Jam and Mathondos, as well as Type A from Nigeria.

“Wena,” the project’s lead single, features the intoxicating vocals of singer Ami Faku, one of South Africa’s most streamed artists. Dueting with Mr Eazi in her native Xhosa, she unfolds a story of would-be lovers who never quite consummate their connection, a tragedy that can only be resolved in the glow of the dancefloor.



Nkosazana Daughter, one of South Africa’s most exciting and unique new voices, adds her rich, dulcet tones to “Die For You” and “Indaba,” giving these songs an almost otherworldly feel. Rappers 2woshort and Stompiiey bring their endless swag to “Big Boy” and “No Condom.” “Tear Chain” and the Focalistic-assisted “By Force” are big-room anthems and personal manifestos that find Mr Eazi boldly expressing his agenda for 2023 and beyond.



While Choplife, Vol. 1 focuses on amapiano, future instalments of the mixtape series will venture across the map of African club and party music. “I like the idea of going to a new place for 30 days and making a project,” Mr Eazi says.



Listeners can connect with Mr Eazi and Choplife Soundsystem this summer on its inaugural ChopLife pop-up tour this summer in Barcelona (July 7), Amsterdam (July 8), London (July 14) and Paris (July 16), followed by appearances at Afrobeats Festival in Berlin (Aug. 5), and Stockholm’s Kulturfestival in Sweden (Aug. 18).