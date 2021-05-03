Chris Attoh marries again for the third time?

Ghanaian actor, Chris Attoh is reported to have found himself a new wife while living in the U.S

After two unsuccessful marriages, it seems Ghanaian actor Chris Attoh has again found solace in the arms of another woman.

Although the actor is yet to react to media reports suggesting that he has chosen a new wife, a video which captures the fine actor proposing to a lady believed to be his newly wedded wife in the United States has gone viral on social media.



It can be recalled that Chris Attoh was once married Nigerian actress, Damilola Adegbite, but divorced in September 2017. He remarried on October 6, 2018, to Bettie Jennifer. The US-based businesswoman was however murdered in May 2019.



Chris appears to have gotten over his wounds as he is reported to have performed the traditional marriage rites for one ‘Chinecherem Eze’, who is said to be a Nigerian investor based in the United States, where the actor also resides.

The traditional marriage is reported to have taken place in Nsukka, Enugu State on Saturday, May 1, 2021, although the couple was not physically present.



Watch the video below:



