Chris Rock goes vulgar on Will Smith and Jada Smith

American actor and comedian, Chris Rock

Chris Rock has finally spoken out about being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars last year.

During his stand-up shows Selective Outrage, which was streamed live on Netflix from the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, Rock discussed the incident at length, saying that he had been slapped by “this motherfucker”.



In 2022 at the Oscars, Will Smith hit Rock in the face after he had made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, having a bald head due to alopecia.



Rock, who declined to press charges, said that the incident still hurt and that he was not a victim and has also gone vulgar on Will and his wife, Jada in a video



He also rejected the idea that he and Smith were fighting, pointing out that Smith was significantly bigger than him, and that he had never played a character like Muhammad Ali, as Smith had done.



Rock went on to suggest that Smith practices selective outrage and that he had been hurt more by his wife’s affair with rapper August Alsina than by the slap.

Smith has publicly apologised for the slap, saying that he was out of line and wrong. He also said that he had reached out to Rock, but that he was not ready to talk about the incident.



Watch video below:





Chris rock is not holding back about Will Smith and Jada . This is just too much. pic.twitter.com/RTxjIsflgq — Don Salmon (@dijoni) March 5, 2023

Watch the latest episode of E-Forum







Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:







ADA/OGB