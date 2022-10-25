3
Christabel Ekeh dazzles in fashionable wear with her 5-month-old son

Christabel Ekeh.png Christabel and son

Tue, 25 Oct 2022

Ghanaian actress, Christabel Ekeh, has dazzled in a post she shared on social media with her 5-month-old son.

The Instagram post captured the mother and son spotted at an airport dressed in designer outfits which screamed style.

Christabel donned a stylish winter fur jacket coloured brown with a pair of black sneakers and Gucci bags.

Her baby was in a three-to-four-foot black stroller on her right side.

On May 23, 2022, the Ghanaian actress took to social media to flaunt her newborn son after sharing her baby bump on Mother’s Day.

Of the three pictures she shared with her over 800,000 followers on Instagram, she had two of them that featured her son.

The mother and son donned blue and white attire in the middle of an open street where Christabel beamed with smiles, playing with her baby boy.

She captioned her post, “Thank you, Jesus. The name of the Lord is a strong tower: the righteous runneth into it and is safe. Proverbs 18:10.

A post shared by Christabel Ekeh (@newchristabelekeh)



A post shared by Christabel Ekeh (@newchristabelekeh)



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
