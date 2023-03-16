0
Menu
Entertainment

Christiana Awuni reveals she has no interest in marriage

Christiana Awuni 1 E1662736067538 Ghanaian actress, Christiana Awuni

Thu, 16 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actress, Christiana Awuni, has revealed that she has lost interest in getting married and will cut off any man who expresses an interest in her.

In a recent interview on the show 'Experiences in Life' on Angel TV, the actress, who has starred in many Kumawood movies, cited the stress of marriage as a significant factor in her decision to remain unmarried.

According to Awuni, "The stress of marriage has made me believe that every man I see is a female friend. If we are friends and you tell me you like me, I will cut you off, and block you."

She also disclosed that she has been through a lot and her mind is "locked," making her content with her decision to stay single.

“I have been through so much. I don't know if they will pray for me, but it's not something I think about. I have a locked mind,” she disclosed.

Despite never building or owning a home, Awuni stated that she is comfortable and does not need anyone to demand that his clothes be washed or the rice be cooked.

"I have never built a home. I don't have my own house, but when I am okay. I don't need someone to call me when I am out and scream on the phone, 'Where are you? Is the rice ready? My clothes are here, wash them,'" she added.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nayas 1 (@officialnayas1)



Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:





ADA/BB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adom-Otchere berates NDC MP over ‘elephant medals’
Bleeding is allowed – Bawumia mocks Gold-for-oil critics
I don't accept national honours, I duly informed Solicitor-General - Fui Tsikata speaks
How social media users reacted to High Court’s ruling on Anas vs Kennedy Agyapong
NPP, Akufo-Addo, Bawumia must apologize to Adu Boahen - Ken Agyapong
NDC MP exposed over 'elephant is now a national symbol' tweet?
LIST: Who got what at 2023 National Honours and Awards event
Kennedy Agyapong vs GRA: Dr Owusu Sarpong tackles Akufo-Addo
Marietta Brew, Fui Tsikata wrote to reject National Honours - Presidential staffer alleges
Nana Ama McBrown details why she left Despite Media