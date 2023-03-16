Christiana Awuni reveals she has no interest in marriage

Ghanaian actress, Christiana Awuni

Ghanaian actress, Christiana Awuni, has revealed that she has lost interest in getting married and will cut off any man who expresses an interest in her.

In a recent interview on the show 'Experiences in Life' on Angel TV, the actress, who has starred in many Kumawood movies, cited the stress of marriage as a significant factor in her decision to remain unmarried.



According to Awuni, "The stress of marriage has made me believe that every man I see is a female friend. If we are friends and you tell me you like me, I will cut you off, and block you."



She also disclosed that she has been through a lot and her mind is "locked," making her content with her decision to stay single.



“I have been through so much. I don't know if they will pray for me, but it's not something I think about. I have a locked mind,” she disclosed.



Despite never building or owning a home, Awuni stated that she is comfortable and does not need anyone to demand that his clothes be washed or the rice be cooked.



"I have never built a home. I don't have my own house, but when I am okay. I don't need someone to call me when I am out and scream on the phone, 'Where are you? Is the rice ready? My clothes are here, wash them,'" she added.

