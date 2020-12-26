Christmas celebrations nowadays isn’t sweet and enjoyable like in times past – Kinaata

Kofi Kinaata, Musician

Many adults continue to complain nowadays that Christmas celebrations in recent times isn’t sweet and enjoyable like in the past when kids used to play in a temporary building made from palm branches.

‘Made in Taadi’ hitmaker, Kofi Kinaata born Martin King Arthur has also expressed his opinion concerning the growing assertion that Christmas these days isn’t sweet like the past.



Speaking to Amansan Krakye in an exclusive interview on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Kofi Kinaata was asked if he agreed with those who claim that Christmas is no longer enjoyable.



He said on Kastle Drive “When we were kids we weren’t having any cash on us but still, we enjoyed Christmas. As for Christmas, I will say that times have changed. These days the kids don’t play like we used to do in the past.

“Nowadays the kids like watching television, playing on the laptop, surfing online and so on. So these days Christmas is normal and it’s just like our traditional festivals such as Ogua fetu afahye,” he added on Kastle FM.



He told the host that “Every year you’d hear some people saying that last year festival was enjoyable than this year. You’d also hear some people say that the last two years the festival was more enjoyable than last year. So as for Christmas if you have the money you’d be able to enjoy yourself as you wish.”