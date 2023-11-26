Christmas concerts: Ghana is ready to host the rest of the world - Ghana Tourism Authority

CEO of Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwesi Agyemang

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwesi Agyemang, has said that measures are being put in place to ensure that musical concerts and events that will be held during the festive season take place peacefully.

According to him, his outfit is joining hands with event organizers, the Ghana Police Service and other relevant stakeholders to plan properly for the upcoming Christmas events.



Speaking in an interview with TV3 and monitored by GhanaWeb, Akwesi Agyemang emphasized that Ghana is ready to host the rest of the world this festive season.



He went ahead to detail how they are planning the Christmas events in conjunction with the Ghana Police Service to make provision for tight security.



“I mean we've done this for five years so when it comes Ghana we have a track record of that. We are working with the event organizers, and we've met with the IGP [George Akuffo Dampare], he asked that everybody present their security plan that will be tied to what the police will do. Also, they were going to give us coordinators for each region.

"So if it's the Ashanti region, all the event organizers, you know your points, person the number of men you need for the day and you also have to get your own security plan and then they will work with you. We had a meeting with National Security and the hoteliers because people are coming, they will stay in hotels, they will stay in facilities that also need some kind of security,” he said.



As Christmas draws closer, it is expedient for the Ghana Tourism Authority and the police to put measures in place to protect lives during the festive season when events will take place.



