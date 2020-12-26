‘Christmas is not enjoyable these days compared to when we were kids’ - Kofi Kinaata

Ghanaian songwriter, Kofi Kinaata

Popular Ghanaian songwriter and award-winning artiste, Kofi Kinaata, has said comparatively, Christmas has lost its gloss and it’s all because of modernization.

The singer spilled his observation down while having an interview with Amansan Krakye of Kastle FM fame. The Fante rapper and singer, noted for a lot of hit songs such as ‘Confessions’, said technology has taken the place of the ‘organic’ way they celebrated Christmas in the past.



He said; "When we were kids we weren’t having any cash on us but still we enjoyed Christmas. As for Christmas, I will say that times have changed. These days the kids don’t play like we used to do in the past.



Nowadays the kids like watching television, playing on the laptop, surfing online and so on. So these days Christmas is normal and it’s just like our traditional festivals such as Ogua fetu afahye."

Continuing, Kofi Kinaata said ultimately, it’s money that will determine whether one will enjoy the festive season to the fullest.



"Every year you’d hear some people saying that last year’s festival was enjoyable than this year. You’d also hear some people say that the last two years the festival was more enjoyable than last year. So as for the Christmas if you have the money you’d be able to enjoy yourself as you wish," he concluded.