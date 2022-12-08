0
Christmas with Joe Mettle & The Love Gift concert slated for December 25

Joe Mettle 87.png Gospel artiste, Joe Mettle

Thu, 8 Dec 2022

Joe Mettle is set to hold his annual Christmas concert at the First Love Church, Legon on Sunday (December 25).

Dubbed “Christmas with Joe Mettle & The Love Gift,” the multi-award-winning Ghana-based Gospel singer and songwriter will perform renditions of songs from his extensive and renowned discography fully backed by The Love Gift band. The one-night explosive and thrilling worship experience will feature guest performances from acclaimed worshipper Moses OK, PS. Isaiah, Niella, Sunmisola and more.

Joe Mettle has had a particularly busy year, having recently hosted the 2022 edition of his annual concert, PRAISE RELOADED: The KADOSH Experience, last summer. The sold-out event marked the culmination of his regional tour commemorating the tenth anniversary of one of the largest artist-led Christian concerts in Ghana.

In July, Joe Mettle released his much-anticipated album “The Kadosh,” featuring Nigeria’s Eben, Niella, and Prophet Edem. Since then, he’s kept busy by performing at various events across the world and spreading the gospel. The holy spirit inspired album seeks to uplift and encourage Christians all over the world to recognize the holiness of God, as well as declare God’s holiness and lordship over all situations and life’s circumstances.

Source: Frances Mensah
