0
Menu
Entertainment

Cina Soul addresses relationship with KiDi in new collabo with Camidoh

43536706 Camidoh and Cina Soul

Wed, 26 Oct 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Cina Soul has released her first song for 2022. Titled ‘Waiting’, it features Camidoh.

The Afro-R&B song spans 3 minutes and 23 seconds and was produced by Beehive Entertainment resident producer Konfem.

Delivering sterling vocal performances on this piece, the Ghanaian artistes play characters who are in love but have parted ways due to relationship conflicts.

“Ever since you left, I haven’t been the same,” the man notes to start the song. “Can’t take the pain. Ouch.”

He hopes for reconciliation also: “Everyday, I’m praying that you come. Everyday, I’m looking all around.”

For her part, the woman asks rhetorically, “What’s a man without a wife?” and complains, “You see my pain [but] you no dey mind.”

A character played by the Cina, she also addresses the rumoured sexual relationship with KiDi that, according to the song, seems to be messing with her relationship.

“You figure KiDi wey been dey knack me, right?” she sings, to wit: “You think I’ve been sleeping with KiDi, right?”

The alienated lovers on the chorus pine for each other as they seek reconciliation when they sing: “I’ve been waiting.”

On Monday, 24 October 2022, a visualiser was released for the song on YouTube.

‘Waiting’, sang in English and Pidgin, is Cina’s follow-up to her 2021 ‘Feelings’ featuring KiDi.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs demand removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Adu Boahen
‘Allow me to marry more women’ - Man sues AG over one man-one wife
Bawumia suffering at Jubilee House, he is being disrespected by Akans – Captain Smart alleges
Bloody scene as man is shot, car set ablaze in Dzorwulu suburb
Were You A Wizard For Threatening Anti-mahama Protest In 2014 Captain Smart Asks Okyenhene
Bridget Otoo reacts to 'MoMo lady' jailed for wrongly transferring GH¢30,000 to account
He knew the purpose of the photos - Ad agency behind 'Remember Me' billboards fights back
You'll never see solution with your arrogance - Kofi Oduro tells Akufo-Addo
Thanks to Akufo-Addo, Ghana's economy is in the tank - Prof. Hanke
I was paid GH¢300 for NPP campaign ad – NABCO trainee cries