Cina Soul showcases protruding butt, tops Twitter trends

Cina Soul gets social media talking

Ghanaian soulful musician, Cina Soul, has sent social media abuzz with her latest fashion choice, causing her to trend on Twitter.

The talented singer took to her Twitter account to share a stunning picture that showcased her confidence and impeccable style.



In the now-viral photo, Cina Soul can be seen flaunting her backside while donning a fashionable tie and dye biker shorts.



She paired the eye-catching shorts with a chic white long-sleeve top and topped off the look with a trendy cap.



The internet quickly took notice of the bold fashion statement, and fans and followers flooded Twitter with reactions.

Many praised Cina Soul's sense of style, hailing her as a fashion icon and applauding her for embracing her body and individuality.



While others saw it as a way to make funny memes.



Read some of the reactions below:





When they cant make a statement with their music, they start to make a statement with their bodies. Nobody is falling for these round concave halves behind you. Show proper working. — Albert Nat Hyde (@BongoIdeas) August 3, 2023

This Cina Soul's song is example of,



"You don't need to understand the language to enjoy good music" pic.twitter.com/M9os9eDKoS — ▶️ THE LION ???? ???????????????????????? (@Gyata_Ba_) August 3, 2023

You can tell from the picture that cina soul's Ass will be very hard pic.twitter.com/LICjJzQoPB — Joe Felix Akroku (@WeGoTalkAm1) August 3, 2023

To be honest, after a careful look, that’s some cute ass you’ve got there, However, just do good music. Don’t be GH’s Ice Spice. — Albert Nat Hyde (@BongoIdeas) August 3, 2023

