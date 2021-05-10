Cinco de Mayo marked in Ghana with three-day La Cocina Mexicana festival

Among the dignitaries who graced the three-day event were members of the diplomatic corp

Ghana's premier Mexican food hub, La Cocina Mexicana, blew patrons away this week with their three-day Cinco de Mayo bazaar.

With food, wine, and dance, the East Legon-based service outdid themselves each day from Wednesday, May 5 to Friday, May 7, 2021.



Cinco de Mayo, the popular Mexican holiday observed on the 5th of May every year, has become a cultural phenomenon worldwide. And La Cocina plugged into it beautifully.



Among the dignitaries who graced the three-day event were members of the diplomatic corp - notably the Mexican Ambassador to Ghana.



Wednesday was salsa night, Thursday was for karoake, and Friday was a return to salsamania!

The food featured the whole range of traditional and eclectic Mexican cuisine: tacos, chilaquiles, tortillas, mole, enchiladas, tostadas, tamales and so much more. Of course, the drinks flowed too!



It was interesting to observe how fast Mexican cuisine has been catching on to the Ghanaian culinary scene, as seen from the many locals who were very comfortable with the dishes as well.



Under the direction of head chef Auturo, the food variety was indeed a taste of Mexico in Ghana.



La Cocina is open not just on special occasions but is cementing its reputation as the place to be for lovers of alternative cuisine, done in a covid-compliant environment and a touch of class.