Cindy Mezziah to hold mega launch of ministry in Chicago on Saturday

After years of touching lives and winning souls through her wonderful songs and ministrations, celebrated Ghanaian gospel artiste, Cindy Mezziah is set to officialize her calling with the launch of the Cindy Mezziah Ministries.

The event scheduled for Saturday, November 18, 2023, at the Eco Worship Ministry in Chicago, United States of America is expected to hundreds of fans and believers.



The day which is reserved for Cindy Mezziah will tell her incredible and inspirational journey which has seen her touch a number of lives and win souls for Jesus Christ over the years.



It is expected that Cindy Mezziah will deliver a performance of remarkable and jaw-dropping proportions that will leave lasting memories on the minds of all believers who will be present.



To make the event even more memorable, a host of renowned worshippers and gospel musicians have been lined up to perform on the day.



Among the list of anointed gospel artists expected to perform are Pastor Mike of Willie and Mike fame, Minister Maamle, Minister Lady Bee and Pastor Sammy Gee.

The launch of the Cindy Mezziah Ministries forms part of the activities marking the Worship 1st program, organized by Deacon Emmanuel Quarcoo.



The program which is themed ‘Hearts of Gratitude’ is aimed at providing a platform for believers to express their heartfelt gratitude to the Lord almighty for his infinite blessings.



The program is free with invitations extended to all persons who intend to experience the sheer grace of God.







EK