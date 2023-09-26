Citizens are also to blame for flooding situations in the country - MzVee

Ghanaian songstress, MzVee

Ghanaian songstress, Mzvee has come to the defense of the government amid the recurring debate over the issue of flooding in the country.

According to her, citizens should also share some of the blame due to irresponsible waste disposal.



Airing her opinions during an interview on Property FM in Cape Coast, MzVee acknowledged that the government plays a role, especially in the lack of proper drainage systems.



She, however, stressed that citizens cannot be absolved of responsibility because their disregard for safety and haphazard way of living contributes significantly to the flooding problem.



"Our drainage system is really horrible, and the government has to look at that. We can't blame everything on the government, although the government is to be blamed a lot, but I feel the citizens must also take the blame.



"If you see the amount of plastic bottles, I don't think the government came to put them there, so I think we're all to blame for these things," she remarked.

MzVee also emphasized the crucial role citizens play in addressing the issue by being more responsible in disposing off waste, especially plastic bottles. She called for a sense of responsibility among citizens to combat the problem of floods in the country.



Her comments come amid strong sentiments over the performance of the government. Recently, a pressure group named Democracy Hub embarked on a 3-day street protest dubbed #OccupyJulorbi house which gained traction on social media and saw a number of Ghanaian celebrities join the call for better government and a proper handling of the country’s economy.



ID/SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



