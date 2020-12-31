0
Class of 2020: Best-dressed Ghanaian men, from Stephen Appiah to Adjetey Annan

Thu, 31 Dec 2020 Source: braperucci.africa

Ghana undoubtedly has some of the finest men alive. No other African country will disagree with us except for maybe Nigeria but we all know that's the cause of the Jollof beef.

We looked high and low and we now bring you the best-dressed Ghanaian men we found.

These men we found made sure to bring to our screens some the best fashion-forward looks.

The combination of rawness, class and style is unmatched.

Check out who made the cut for the most fashionable men of the year.

Chris Attoh

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chris Attoh (@chrisattoh)



Fiifi Coleman

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Fiifi Coleman (@fiificoleman)



KiDi

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by KiDi (@kidimusic)

Mawuli Gavor

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ? Mawuli Gavor (@mawuli_gavor)



Stephen Appiah

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Stepapp (@stephenappiahofficial)



Elikem Kumordzie

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by elikem kumordzie (@elikemkumordzie)



Harold Amenyah

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by HAROLD AMENYAH (@haroldamenyah)



Majid Michel

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by MM™? (@majidmichelmm)

Adjetey Anang

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Adjetey Anang (@adjeteyanang)



John Dumelo

braperucci.africa
