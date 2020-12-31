Class of 2020: Best-dressed Ghanaian men, from Stephen Appiah to Adjetey Annan

Thu, 31 Dec 2020 Source: braperucci.africa
Ghana undoubtedly has some of the finest men alive. No other African country will disagree with us except for maybe Nigeria but we all know that's the cause of the Jollof beef.
We looked high and low and we now bring you the best-dressed Ghanaian men we found.
These men we found made sure to bring to our screens some the best fashion-forward looks.
The combination of rawness, class and style is unmatched.
Check out who made the cut for the most fashionable men of the year.
Chris Attoh
Fiifi Coleman
KiDi
Mawuli Gavor
Stephen Appiah
Elikem Kumordzie
Harold Amenyah
Majid Michel
Adjetey Anang
John Dumelo
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.Related Articles: