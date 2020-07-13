Entertainment

Clemento Suarez, DKB, OB, others to stage Virtual Comedy Show

File Photo: Patrons at 2019 show

Your beloved premium monthly comedy show, Comedy show is coming your way again.

The show which has thrilled patrons with rib-cracking exciting jokes from top Ghana comics over the months is set the raise the bar in Gh Stand-Up comedy in hosting the first-ever virtual comedy show.



Comedy Express has always been the comedy show in the country to be the first at something, they were the first comedy show to be televised and now due to the global pandemic and the restrictions it has caused, they present a virtual comedy show which is dubbed the “Anti-Corona Campaign” that will also raise funds for donation.



Performing on the show includes the current man of the year for entertainment Clemento Suarez, Foster Romanus, OB, Lekzy DeComic, Jacinta, MJ the Comedian, Comedian Waris, and headmaster DKB. This hilarious ensemble cast is ready to serve the nation with hilarious rib-cracking jokes.

The show is slated for Friday, July 24, 2020, and would be hosted online by www.veventgh.com.



10percent of proceeds from the show will be donated to the Covid-19 fund. Fellow Ghanaians, Stay at Home and allow these entertainers to take your boredom away.

Source: Fenuku Augustine, Contributor

