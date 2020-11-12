Clemento Suarez mourns his icon, Jerry John Rawlings

Comedian Clemento Suarez has reacted to the death of former president Jerry John Rawlings.

The comedian shared his grief and sadness on the demise of the former president on his Facebook page earlier today.



Clemento had the privilege of meeting the former president after a video of his imitation of Jerry Rawlings went viral on social media.



He wrote “Rest Well Sir. A super ICON down.”



Ghana is in a state of shock after the news of the demise of the former president hit the media earlier today.



He died at the Korle Bu Teaching hospital where he had been on admission since Sunday.



Many celebrities have taken to their social media to share their fondest memories of him.





Watch Clemento Suarez and Former President Rawling below:







Below is a biography/Profile of Jerry John Rawlings



Jerry John Rawlings was born in Accra on 22nd June 1947, to a Ghanaian mother from Dzelukope, near Keta, in the Volta Region, and a Scottish father.



He was educated at Achimota School where he obtained his General Certificate of Education 'O' Level in 1966.

He enlisted as a Flight Cadet in the Ghana Air Force in August 1967, and was subsequently selected for officer cadet training at the Ghana Military Academy and Training School, Teshie, in Accra.



In March 1968, he was posted to Takoradi in the Western Region to continue his course.



He passed out in January 1969, as a commissioned Pilot Officer. He won the coveted "Speed Bird Trophy" as the best cadet in flying and airmanship.



He earned the rank of Flight-Lieutenant in April 1978. He was an efficient officer with a close rapport with his men.



During his service with the Ghana Air Force, he witnessed the deterioration of discipline and morale, reflecting the corruption of the regime of the Supreme Military Council (SMC) at that time.



As promotion brought him into contact with the privileged classes and their social values, his awareness of the injustices in society was sharpened.

He was thus regarded with some unease by the SMC. He read widely and discussed social and political ideas with a growing circle of like-minded friends and colleagues.



On May 28, 1979, Flt.-Lt. Rawlings, together with six others, appeared before a General Court Martial in Accra, charged with leading a mutiny of junior officers and men of the Ghana Armed Forces on 15th May, 1979. There was strong public reaction, especially after his statement had been read in court, explaining the social injustices that had prompted him to act.



The ranks of the Armed Forces, in particular, expressed deep sympathy with his stated aims. When he was scheduled for another court appearance on 4th June, 1979, Flt.-Lt. Rawlings was sprung from custody. With the support of both military and civilians, he led a revolt, which decisively ousted the Supreme Military Council from office and brought the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC) into being.



The AFRC, under the chairmanship of Flt.Lt. Rawlings carried out a "house-cleaning exercise" aimed at purging the Armed Forces and society at large of corruption and graft as well as restoring a sense of moral responsibility and the principles of accountability and probity in public life.



Meanwhile, following the programme already set in motion before the 4th June Uprising for civilian administration, general elections were held.



On 24th September 1979, the AFRC handed over to the civilian Government of the People's National Party (PNP) under President Hilla Limann.

On 31st December 1981, Flt. Lt. Rawlings led a section of the Armed Forces to overthrow the PNP administration. A Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC), composed of both civilian and military members, was established, with Flt-Lt. J.J. Rawlings as the Chairman.



His interests include reading, building model aircraft, horse-riding and swimming. He is married to Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings with whom he has four children - three girls and a boy.



Flt-Lt. Rawlings ceased to be a member of the Ghana Armed Forces with effect from September 14, 1992. He formed the National Democratic Congress, which contested and won the 1992 Presidential and Parliamentary elections. He and the party again won the 1996 elections.



His term of office ended in the year 2000.



He is the joint recipient of the 1993 World Hunger Prize. He holds an Honorary Doctor of Law Degree from Medgar Evers College, City University of New York and Lincoln University Doctorate Degree for Diplomacy and Development.