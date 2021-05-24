Clout-chasing Adu Safowaah begged me for hype – Mona Gucci

Mona Gucci, showbiz personality

Mona Gucci revealed how Adu Safowaah came into her and begged her to generate controversy for clout.

Speaking on the Biribi Gye Gye wo show on Onua tv, Monalisa Abigail Semaha said that actress Adu Safowaah begged to be on her show for popularity.



Mona Gucci disclosed this during a conversation of the ongoing issues concerning a recent social media feud about Adu Safowaah arrest by a supposed Big man aka ‘Papa no’.



“Adu Safowaah is someone who picks on people, and I am not saying that out of nothing but what have personally seen. Because Adu Sarfowaah picked on me too, and I chose not to reply. I remember when she sent me messages pleading with me to put her on my show, so she can trend.”



The recent issues of her arrest on character defamation by a supposed chairman have been supported by most victims of her verbal attacks. Pundits on the Biribi gye gye wo show; Nana tornado and Mc Yaa Yeboah had to share their experience with Mona on how they have been bullied and humiliated by actresses because they share their contradictory opinions on most allegations.

The actress was painted as a loudmouth gossip who pokes into affairs of her colleagues as Delay, Stacy Amoateng, Dr Kweku Oteng and Mona Gucci herself. According to Nana Tornado, a pundit on the show, she is always under the limelight for bad reasons and social media fights. Which he described as ‘Foolish battles’.



‘If she says that she is the bigger celebrity, then she should have proven herself when she was arrested. And that is why I say that it is only a fool that does not choose their battles well. She did not do such,” he added.



They continued to say that her actions could because she needs attention. She wants to attack people who say something different from her opinion.



