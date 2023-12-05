Code Micky speaks on being compared to Kwadwo Sheldon

Code Micky; Kwadwo Sheldon

Code Micky has expressed his indifference toward the comparisons being made between him and his colleague, Kwadwo Sheldon, particularly concerning numbers, influence, and content.

Addressing the issue in an interview on The Delay Show, Micky indicated that he remains focused despite the extent to which some people are praising him in comparison to his counterpart.



He said the social media landscape is vast and accommodating for a variety of content creators, adding that when individuals start comparing one to someone else, it indicates that both parties have garnered a noticeable presence or achieved recognition and are making a significant impact or impression in the same sphere.



“The social media space is too big for all of us to thrive,” said Code Micky. “When people begin to compare you to someone, it means both of you are doing something recognizable.”



Code Micky has distinguished himself with an extraordinary talent for presenting news infused with a distinctive sense of humor while Sheldon discusses issues with relatively little or no humour.



Micky, celebrated for his unparalleled craft, has amassed a significant following eagerly awaiting his catchy content, delivered with a commanding voice that captures attention effortlessly.



His innovation in crafting personalized jargon, complemented by expressive gestures and an unconventional presentation approach, firmly cements his position as a formidable presence in the contemporary media landscape.

Code Micky, whose real name is Michael Nartey, boasts a diverse heritage, with roots in both Asante (from his mother) and Ga (from his father) cultures.



Not confined to Ghana, he has also ventured abroad, spending time in the United States and the United Kingdom.











BB