Cofy Dela: The registered nurse making a difference in the entertainment industry

Dela Cofy manages Ghanaian artistes including King Paluta

Source: GNA

Kofi Delali Hormeku, popularly known in showbiz as Cofy Dela," is gradually making a name for himself in Ghana's entertainment industry.

Cofy Dela, who is a registered nurse, has become one of the top artiste managers in the country, managing young Ghanaian talents including King Paluta.



Originally from the Volta Region, Cofy Dela says he draws inspiration from certain individuals in the entertainment industry, like Bola Ray, as he looks to build a successful brand.



Cofy Dela has undergone significant growth to expand his reach and develop a strong personal brand. One of his notable achievements is the establishment of Dawuroo.net, an urban entertainment website and blog that focuses on sharing news about both Ghanaian and international celebrities.



He began schooling at St. Louis Jubilee in Oduom, Ashanti Region, where his writings were featured in the school’s magazine. He continued his secondary education at Konongo Odumase Senior High (Great Koss) in Asante Akyem.



After completing high school, he started his blogging career as a contributor to MediaHomeGh.

He also attended the Community Health Nurses and Midwives Training College in Tanoso, Ahafo Region, where he obtained his certificate as a registered nurse.



Having a passion for both blogging and nursing, Cofy Dela found a way to combine these interests seamlessly. In 2016, he crossed paths with King Paluta, a popular Ghanaian rap artist and esteemed lyricist.



Cofy Dela started working as his publicist and PR representative and eventually became his official manager, a role he continues to hold to this day. In addition, he currently contributes to multiple blogs in Ghana, showcasing his expertise and expanding his impact.



Throughout his career, Cofy Dela has collaborated with renowned brands and artists. Notable collaborations include working with Starzee, a dancehall artist from Sierra Leone; Joey CoStar, an American based in Liberia; Elisheba, a Cameroonian based in Canada; TubhaniMuzik; and many others.