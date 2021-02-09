Collaboration brouhaha: There was nothing disrespectful in what Kuami Eugene said - Richie to Guru

Guru [L]; Richie Mensah [R]

Chief Executive Officer for Lynx Entertainment Richie Mensah has taken a cheeky swipe at rapper, Guru for ranting that his former employer, Lynx Entertainment has connived in running him down.

The back and forth between the two ignited after Guru made claims that Richie Mensah has advised his signees, Kuami Eugene and Kidi not to have a feature with him.



However defending himself in an interview, Kuami Eugene disclosed that he could not have a song with the ‘Lapaz Toyota’ hitmaker because he disrespected and insulted his managers.



“Guru did not use the right channel. You want to feature me but you go to media houses to insult the man who made me. I wouldn’t have been Kuami Eugene but for Richie so I expect that respect is accorded him no matter the differences that exist. I am under Lynx Entertainment and any song I produce needs to go through them,” Kuami Eugene was quoted to have said on a local TV channel.



Guru also responded to Kuami Eugene advising him to tread cautiously because he would not be under Lynx Entertainment till eternity and they could betray him in the future just like they did to him.



He also cautioned the Artiste of the Year to be wary of his actions because there are more years ahead.



But reacting to the issue with Guru for the first time, Richie Mensah disclosed that he had had enough of the rapper's rant of running down his reputation.

According to him, he did not disrespect Guru in any way as purported by people in the industry. Richie Mensah added that he had no intention to sabotage his colleague in anyway.



For him, the music industry needs unity; hence he will not waste time engaging in petty squabbling.



Read Richie Mensah’s full statement below



I normally stay quiet in most situations but this time I only feel it's right I say something. Guru asked Lynx for a feature with either KIDI or Kuami Eugene, but the request was denied.



He then went from one media house to another insulting myself and other members of Lynx management, even to the extent of accusing us of sabotaging his career for the past 10years. He spun stories which implied we have some extreme power in the industry to vitiate someone's career.



As usual, my team and I stuck to our usual demeanour and stayed mute. When Kuami Eugene was asked in an interview if he would feature Guru, he simply said he couldn't because Guru had insulted me consistently, and it wouldn't be right to do a feature with someone who was disrespecting his boss. Let's call a spade a spade.

There was nothing disrespectful in what Eugene said. I'm a responsible leader, and I would have chastised my artist if he spoke out of turn. So my question is, those attacking Eugene for allegedly disrespecting his elder Guru, where were they when Guru was attacking myself and my reputation in a disrespectful manner? We talk about unity in the industry and then we go around bringing each other down.



I personally have no problem with Guru. Never have and never will. I like to conserve my energy towards constant success and development than to waste my time on petty squabbling. Guru is a natural hitmaker, and doesn't need KiDi nor Kuami Eugene on his song to make a hit.



So there really should be no offence taken in any of this. So can we just drop all this wahala and everyone go back to making hits for Ghana



