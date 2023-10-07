'Come and carry me o' - Rita Edochie in shock as robot delivers food in restaurant

Rita Edochie

Popular veteran actress Rita Edochie has expressed shock at how advanced and automated everyday items have become.

The movie star was eating with her friends at a table in a video on her Instagram page when a delivery robot came by with platters of food.



Rita Edochie briefly put down her lunch and inquired of the person who had brought it whether the robot had been prodded into action.



The actress screamed for one of her children to come and carry her and inquired once more in her post if someone pushed the delivery robot.



She wrote: "DEM DEY PUSH AM ? CHIEF IMO COM CARRY. YOUR MAMA OOOOOOO."



See netizens reactions here:

realephraimbright: "Dem dey push am, e reach to ask mama"



chiefimo: "Ikegwuru"



paulinus9512: "Na Yul and Judy the push ham mam, mk you run before they will hit you.. Lolzz"



rechaelokonkwo: "Enjoy mummy"



gracennekaagbo: "I would love to acquire some blessings from you as my big mummy even if we haven't met before"

amaranne_tv: "Mama this one shock you"



ebysweden: "So happy to see you in good company Queen Mother"



Watch the video below:



