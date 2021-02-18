Comedian AndyPlus drops another rip cracking video

Source: Skbeatz Records

Fast-rising comedian, AndyPlus, is out once again with another rib-cracking comedy video.

The 40 seconds video with the title 'VALENTINE DREAM' tells the story of the comedian having fun with the beautiful lady of his dreams only to later realise that it was all fake and never a reality.



AndyPlus, whose real name is Godfred Arthur is a determined Ghanaian young actor willing to entertain, educate, inspire and showcase his talent to the world.



He uses both Fante and English for his comedy videos.



With the assistance of blogger and filmmaker Skbeatz Records, AndyPlus has over thirty videos of his comedy skits now on YouTube.

Comedian ANDYPLUS believes Ghana is still blessed with true talents and that Ghanaians should continue to support Ghanaian filmmakers just as Nigerians help to push their own.



Watch the video below:





