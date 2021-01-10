Comedian Ghana Boy dies after a short illness

A visually impaired Ghanaian entertainer, Ghana Boy has died.

Zionfelix.net has gathered that he died on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi after a short illness.



In a recent interview with ZionFelix, Ghana Boy begged authorities to give him a state burial when he dies.



The veteran comedian said he deserves a state burial because he has done more to sell the name of the country.



From the way he dresses to the name he bears according to him is projecting the country.



Ghana Boy said he wants to die as a hero.

He was optimistic one day, he would be studied in schools for his legacy.



Ghana Boy appealed that people should not wait for him to die before they recognize his efforts.



He emphasized that it will be needless for people to give much money at his funeral because he needs the money now to survive but not when he has passed on.



