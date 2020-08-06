Entertainment

Comedian, I wrote a song for you - Edem scolds Asem

Rapper Edem and Asem

Hip hop rapper Ayigbe Edem who broke into the music scene with his hip pop song “You Dey Craze” as come out to reduce ASEM who also blew up around the same time with him.

Asem in recent times has been doing some very weird stuff, calling for by force beefs and throwing shades anyhow to industry players.



His actions has caused a few people to think the rapper might be suffering from mental illness which he has debunked but keeps on doing crazy stuff.



In a recent interview on Okay Fm, rapper Edem stated that the rapper is a comedian saying he realized has mood swings some 4,5 years back when he was helping him write a song in the studio.

Watch video below;





