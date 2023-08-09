Comedian Josh2Funny appears on America's Got Talent, thrills audience

Popular Comedian, Josh2Funy

Nigeria comedian, Chibuike Josh Alfred popularly known as Josh2Funny recently appeared on one of the biggest television shows, America's Got Talent.

With the aim of selling his craft to the world, Josh took to the America's Got Talent stage, introduced himself as a Nigerian and won the hearts of the audience.



Blown away by the large crowd, Josh gave an hilarious performance. Although, the judges who were unaware of his comedy skills, turned him away with a 'NO' on his first take.



Upon his return the second time, Josh appeared with a different look and gave a different name with the act of rapping. However, the judges turned him away again.



Returning to the stage for the third time, Josh gave his name as Terrible Josh and still was turned away but the judges realised he was a comedian.



By the end of his act, the crowd went screaming with applause. Simon Cowell also described him as hilarious.

Josh2Funny is a comedian, actor, skitmaker with 2.7 million followers on Instagram and 2.4 million TikTok fan base.



His appearance on the biggest talent show in the world has brought about massive reactions from Nigerians.



As the video hit the internet, several Nigerians have taken to social media to share their thoughts.



@Spotlight_Abby: Josh2Funny on America's got talent! Nigerians are proud of you!The ones that are upset don't know what over nine minutes of airtime of the Show is worth!



@Ojey_: Baba is naturally funny

@SirLeoBDasilva: Too funny this guy Walahi



@passion4archy6: He won the audience. It's actually funny thou



@i_am_vgold:This made me laugh so hard



@ffaygeorgewill: God damn it...this just made my day already @josh2funny



Got me so emotional man.

Watch the video below;



