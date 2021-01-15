Comedian OB Amponsah touts Medikal as the 'Artiste of Year'

Fri, 15 Jan 2021 Source: Zionfelix
Ghanaian comedian OB Amponsah has touted Medikal as the Artiste of the Year.
In a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, the popular comedian insinuated that Medikal deserves to be crowned as the Artiste of Year in the forthcoming VGMA awards.
While many award organizers in the country are gearing up to organize the next edition of the award scheme, OB stated that there should be an agenda for Medikal to win this title.
“Medikal for Artiste of the year. Let the agenda agend,” he wrote.
OB Amponsah’s post comes after the wife of Medikal, Fella Makufui named him as her Artiste of the Year.
See a screenshot of OB Amponsah’s post below.
Source: Zionfelix
Related Articles:
- Medikal disassociates himself from Stingy Men Association
- Medikal to hold dinner for fans by end of January
- I had to smuggle food out of the dining hall just to feed my family – Medikal
- Original and remix of song by Medikal charts on Bangers of the Year 2020
- Medikal gifts Criss Waddle an iPhone 12 Pro and GH¢5,000 for airtime
- Read all related articles