Comedian OB Amponsah touts Medikal as the 'Artiste of Year'

Ghanaian rapper, Medikal

Ghanaian comedian OB Amponsah has touted Medikal as the Artiste of the Year.

In a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, the popular comedian insinuated that Medikal deserves to be crowned as the Artiste of Year in the forthcoming VGMA awards.



While many award organizers in the country are gearing up to organize the next edition of the award scheme, OB stated that there should be an agenda for Medikal to win this title.



“Medikal for Artiste of the year. Let the agenda agend,” he wrote.

OB Amponsah’s post comes after the wife of Medikal, Fella Makufui named him as her Artiste of the Year.



See a screenshot of OB Amponsah’s post below.



