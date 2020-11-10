Comedian Waris blasts fake pastors who make false political predictions

Celebrated Comedian, Abdul Waris Umara, known in the comic world as Comedian Waris has descended heavily on pastors who make fake and false predictions.

According to the young comedian, all pastors who predicted falsely about the win of ex American President, Donald Trump in their recent elections should quit their roles as Pastors because God is not a liar.



Making this clearly known on his Twitter handle got the attention of a few netizens who supported his argument.



Waris is currently working on his new hilarious series entitled 'Agenda Boys'.

See post below:



