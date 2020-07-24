Entertainment

Comedians DKB & Lekzy 'blast' Ghana media over negative reportage of comedy shows

Ghanaian comedians, DKB and Lekzy, have appealed to the media in Ghana to throw the needed spotlight on the positives of the country's entertainment, particularly with regard to comedy.

The two comedians, speaking on Neat FM's 'Entertainment Ghana' with host Ola Michael, accused the the media of being one-sided in their reportage about comedy shows in the country.



According to them, bloggers and entertainment journalists are ultimately interested in negative stories and so when they attend the comedy shows, they would be looking for negativity and even where there's none, some would create their own negative stories to draw traffic to their web portals and media organizations.



Lekzy was particularly worried that their comedy shows are never a topic on the air waves until a comedian goofs on stage or something bad happens during the show.



DKB, on the other hand, argued that unlike the Ghanaian media, the media in Nigeria has adopted a mechanism to balance both negative and positive news in that they are able to widely sell positive stories about their celebrities to the world.

DKB wondered why Ghana's media cannot emulate the culture of the Nigerian media.



"Nigerians, they also move towards negative news . . . but how come, with the Nigeria media, they've been able to direct the thing in such a way that now they celebrate the positive news with equal energy as they celebrate the negative news . . . They've been able to push the positive agenda for people to accept it whether they like it or not," he asserted.



Watch video below:





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.