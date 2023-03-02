Comedians fake being friends with one another - Clemento Suarez

Ghanaian comedian, Clemento Suarez

Ghanaian comedian and actor, Clemento Suarez, has said many entertainers in the comedy industry appear to be friendly with each other but are secretly envious of one another.

In an interview with myjoyonline.com, he acknowledged that while there may be some underlying tensions, as long as they are getting their work done, he is not too concerned about it.



“On the facial, it looks good, but I don’t really care. If that’s what will put the industry forward, we should just do that. If we’re fighting inside but we don’t bring it out, it’s good,” he said.



Suarez also addressed the use of personal life situations for skits, stating that it is legal as long as it is just for entertainment and does not harm anyone.



He emphasized the importance of being clever and sensitive when using people's life stories for comedy, so as to avoid any controversies.



He also compared the older generation's storytelling style of humour to the contemporary situational style.



He noted that today's comedy is more focused on quick happenings and situations than long-form storytelling.

“At that time, they created jokes like they were telling stories, but now ours is more situational stuff. We use what is happening to create the jokes,” he added.



When asked about the potential profitability of the comedy industry, Suarez stated that success depends on an individual's creativity, innovation, and branding.



While he acknowledged that the sector can be lucrative, he said that it is up to the individual to make the most of it.



Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:







Watch the latest episode of E-Forum





Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:







ADA/AE