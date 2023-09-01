Comedienne real Warri Pikin undergoes weight loss surgery

Real Warri Pikin is a popular commedienne

Nigerian comedienne Anita Asuoha, popularly known as Real Warri Pikin, has opened up about her weight loss journey.

In a video shared on her YouTube channel, she disclosed that she had to undergo surgery to lose weight.



Real Warri Pikin said her husband persuaded her to have surgery because he was worried about her health.



Asuoha said that she had been struggling with her weight for many years.



According to her, she tried dieting and exercise, but to no avail.



This she said resulted in health problems including difficulty in breathing, knee pain, high cholesterol, and chest pain.



She continued by saying, her husband, friends, and family supported her decision to undergo surgery.

“So na Ikechukwu now dey tell me to say I must do a weight loss surgery because he does not want to lose me. It was such a difficult time for me. This was like January 2023, I will cry, I went back to the gym, I will work out, I will eat right, eye go dey turn me because I no fit chop wetin I suppose to chop, it became a very difficult time for me, trying to make a decision to go on weight loss surgery so it could help me lose weight and be well.



“And then I’m trying to do it naturally; everybody around me has made up their mind except me; it was such a difficult moment for me,” she expressed in Pijin language



Asuoha said the surgery was the best decision she ever made, adding that she has lost over 60 kilograms and is feeling much healthier.



She is also more confident and comfortable in her skin currently.



“At the end of the day, I just woke up one day and said baby, I’m ready, let’s do this, and I took the most difficult decision of my life; I went on weight loss surgery.”



In her YouTube video, Asuoha encouraged other people who are struggling with their weight to seek help.

She said that weight loss surgery is not the only option, but it can be a lifesaver for some people.



Watch the full YouTube video below;



