Comedy in Ghanaian churches responsible for collapse of movie, theatre industry - Pastor Kyei-Duah

Founder and leader of Believers Worship Centre, Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah

The founder and leader of Believers Worship Centre, Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah has partly blamed the collapse of Ghana’s theatre and movie industry on the Christian community.

According to him, churches have somehow found a way to take over the comedy industry citing the rising spate of comic acts taking place in the church.



“It is Christianity that has led to the collapse of the Kumawood industry. The church has collapsed the movie and theatre industry. They are the ones now into concert. Now people can say I want to have a laugh and so I am tuning in to the channel of a pastor. How will such a person again go the National Theatre when the theatre is now in the church and every church is now on free-to-air TV?



“Now all the concert is found in the church so people do not patronise movies. At first you use to only see witches confessing in movies but now the same thing is happening in the church. We used to see that and the accompanying insults during concerts but now all of that can been found in the church. Those in the movie industry may not know (but) I am now telling you what has led to the collapse,” he said during a discussion on his Second Chance TV.



With a multitude of membership under his wing, Addo Kyei-Duah’s Believers Worship Centre is fast becoming one of the biggest churches in the country.



Contrary to some popular Christian beliefs, Adom Kyei-Duah holds a strong stance against the existence of witchcraft and its power to torment people.



His popular “Sobolo” drink which he touts to wield various miracle and healing powers has caused him to receive various criticisms.





Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







Meanwhile, catch up on the concluding part of Francis Addai-Nimoh's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:







