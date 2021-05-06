Coming back to Ghana was a life changing experience – Mista Silva

Musician Papa Kwame Amponsa (Mista Silva)

Musician Papa Kwame Amponsa, known by his stage name Mista Silva has shared how coming from the UK to Ghana changed his life.

Being a Ghanaian who was born and raised in London, he shared that he spent most of his life in London but his motherland is Ghana.



Talking to Kojo Manuel on Y 107.9 FM’s Dryve of Your Lyfe Show on how growing up felt like, he said, “Growing up in London, I was a stubborn boy; and in London, if you were a stubborn child, your parents will send you back to Ghana to come and see life for yourself; for me, that experience was a life-changing one”.



He noted that by then, he was about 18 years old and he was quite stubborn and doing things in the streets that weren’t beneficial to him and the family hence the family’s decision to send him down to Ghana.



“At first, I was sad when they sent me down to Ghana but I later realized it made me the man I am today”.

He disclosed that in Ghana, he came to stay with his uncle who was a Soldier turn Pastor and, “I must confess he treated me like the man of the house which for me was an eye-opener; he put maturity into me and also because he was a pastor he helped me grow spiritually”.



He also added that “Coming back to the motherland kind of embodied me and gave me a sense of belonging because I realized that my brothers here were suffering and I had a free opportunity which I was taking for granted; that experience really changed my life”.



Talking about some key elements he took back to London, he said, “I was in Ghana for about two years and I can boldly say that while here, the three things I took back with me were patience, respect, and music”.



Mista Silva finally mentioned that, so far, he likes the positive impact Ghana has had on him and his music.