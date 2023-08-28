Coming up on Talkertainment: Lynx Entertainment signees DSL, Maya Blu talk about music and record label

When it comes to music in Ghana, Lynx Entertainment brings out the best from its signees. Maya Blu and DSL are no different as they recently joined the team.

In this week’s edition of Talkertainment, Elsie Lamar extracts all the juice from two, ranging from their personal lives, music life and how it feels working with top artistes like Adina, KiDi and Kuami Eugene.



In this episode of Talkertainment, Maya Blu shares that she is a person who values her freedom hence likes to wear free clothes and has nothing to do with sex appeal in her music videos.



“I like to be free and that’s why I show my tummy. Like, I just want to be free,” she said.



DSL also added that he’s been desperate for the life he is living now and is willing to do all the right things to protect it.



Join Elsie Lamar, DSL and Maya Blue on Talkertainment as it airs on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.



Watch an excerpt from the video below:





