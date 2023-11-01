Common sex questions answered

Many would define sex as one of the best activities ever created. However, there is still a lot of misinformation surrounding sex. Mainly due to it not being widely discussed in many conservative societies. Ghana included.

In a quick Q&A session with GhanaWeb. Araba D-Amoah, a Medical Officer, answers some common questions about sex.



Que: Is there anything like too much sex?



Ans: There is no such thing as "too much" sex. However, engaging in sex frequently may lead to health conditions such as Urinary Tract Infections or genital chafing due to excessive friction.



Ques: How many times can one have sex daily?



Ans: There is no set limit; it depends on an individual's stamina, overall health, diet, and hydration levels.

Que: Does sex make one pee a lot?



Ans: No, frequent urination is not a direct result of sex. It could be a symptom of a UTI, or other underlying medical conditions such as diabetes or polydipsia may cause frequent urination.



Que: What are sexual addictions?



Ans: Sexual addiction is a form of mental disorder characterized by a compulsive and obsessive pursuit of sexual behavior, similar to other addictions. It involves reward, motivation, and memory systems, and often leads to a lack of concern over the consequences of one's actions.



Que: How can one identify a sex addict?

Ans: Identifying a sex addict typically requires a psychological assessment by an expert. However, there are some signs that may indicate a potential issue:



Constantly seeking sex: A sex addict may always seek sexual encounters, even shortly after previous ones.



Lack of self-control: Easily becoming aroused by minor stimuli, such as seeing a scantily dressed person, and feeling a strong desire for immediate sexual gratification.



Lack of emotional connection to sex: Viewing sex as a task rather than something to be enjoyed, and feeling the need to get it over with.



Ignoring the impact on relationships: Failing to recognize that one's behavior is causing problems in relationships or affecting how one treats others.

Health issues: Experiencing physical and emotional exhaustion due to rigorous and uncontrolled sexual activity.



If these signs are observed in you or a loved one, seeking psychological help is recommended.



In conclusion, misinformation about sex is prevalent, and it's advisable to seek information from accredited websites and consult with healthcare professionals for accurate answers and guidance.



ID/BB



