Complete Season 1 of New Drama series 'New Mr and Mrs' out on YouTube

Source: Skbeatz Records

It's one of the most pleasant and exciting moments when two partners decide to tie the knot as newly wedded couples.

They take the next level of their relationship to the alter.



Talk of the memorable wedding ceremony at the church, followed by colourful moments at the reception with friends and family.



But then, after the marriage ceremony, what's next?



New Mr and Mrs, a short Ghanaian drama series that tells a story of family grudge between a young couple who decide to marry few months of knowing each other is out now on YouTube.



In the cause of being together as newly married couples, they fight, quarrel, laugh, love, forgive, struggle, hate, have misunderstandings and play jokes as well.



Later, they realise they weren't meant for each other, they try to divorce but then both families of each side would not permit to avoid disgrace and shame, as well as it is against their Christian values.

The complete Full Season 1 of 'New Mr and Mrs' which has Episodes one(1) to five (5) is out now on YouTube.



The drama series features Sampson Agyekum as Kwame & Barbara Osei Agyeman as Afia, as the main actors of the series.



The movie was produced and written by blogger and filmmaker, Skbeatz Records, inspired by Apostle Paul and Mrs Agyekum (Mokasehemaa).



Other members of the production crew includes D'Motion Studios, Kbeatz Pianos and SamzFirth.





