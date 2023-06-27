'Concert Party' - Lord Kenya criticizes young artistes' poor stage performances

Veteran musician turned preacher, Lord Kenya

Renowned Ghanaian rapper turned evangelist, Lord Kenya, has expressed his disappointment with the subpar stage performances of young artistes, describing them as resembling a ‘concert party.’

In a Graphic Showbiz report, Lord Kenya voiced his concerns about the lackluster shows being presented by emerging artistes.



Reflecting on his own experience as a musician, Lord Kenya highlighted the vast difference in earnings between his era and the current generation.



He acknowledged that during their time, they did not make significant amounts of money, whereas young artistes today demand hefty fees despite their poor stage performances.



"It is difficult... look at the boys who don't even know how to perform yet see the amount of money they're charging nowadays... what they're doing now is a concert party. Don't you see them?

“They only run from one point of the stage to the other, constantly out of breath. They don't have the craft," Lord Kenya expressed passionately.



Lord Kenya's comments have ignited a conversation on social media, particularly because he was widely admired as a showstopper during his heyday.



Many are comparing his dynamic stage presence and captivating performances to the current state of affairs in the music industry.



Lord Kenya, whose real name is Abraham Philip Akpor Kojo Kenya, began his journey towards becoming a professional musician at the age of 17, fueled by a long-standing passion for music since his childhood.

In 1998, he joined Slip Music and released his debut album, "Sika Card," which instantly became one of his biggest hits, setting the stage for a successful career.



Throughout his career, Lord Kenya released several albums, including ‘Sika Baa,’ and 'Yeesom Sika’ (which topped the charts in Ghana).



His remarkable talent and contributions to the Ghanaian music scene were recognized with awards such as the Hiplife Album of the Year at the 2001 Ghana Music Award and the Best Ghanaian Rap Music Award at the Anansekrom Festival in Canada in 2000.



You can also watch the latest episodes of E-Forum below.









Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment on GhanaWeb TV here:





Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV here:











ADA/OGB