Condolences pour in as picture of grief-stricken John Dumelo pops up

John Dumelo. Credit: Glynn Photography

Fans and well-wishers have been offering their sympathies ever since renowned Ghanaian actor and politician John Dumelo announced the death of his mother on August 15, 2023.

Antoinette Ampomah Dumelo, died peacefully on August 15, 2023. John Dumelo had come on his official Facebook page to share the sad news with the world.



"My heart is broken. My dear mother passed away peacefully yesterday… my number one supporter. Heaven has gained an angel," he posted.



More support has been pouring in for the actor when a picture of the grief-stricken actor clad in black traditional attire was shared by media personality Akua Pokua aka Vimlady.



The picture caption read “This photo breaks my heart????Dumelo, baba nao sia. May the LORD wrap his arms around you and your family."



She joins a host of other notable names who have come forth to offer their sympathies for the renowned actor both on and off social media.

Antoinette Ampomah Dumelo is expected to be buried on October 7, 2023. This was revealed during a moving one-week memorial service held at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Adabakra.



The service brought together a gathering of family members, friends, and well-wishers who had been influenced by the life and legacy of Antoinette Ampomah Dumelo.



The commemorative event saw the attendance of numerous personalities from the showbiz industry, along with friends and family. Public figures such as Yvonne Nelson, Bola Ray, and Soraya Mensah were among those present.





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:











Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards

You can also watch some of our programmes below.











ID/BB