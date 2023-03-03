2
Menu
Entertainment

Confidence Haugen's father is the only surviving bodyguard of Kwame Nkrumah

CONFIDENCE HAUGEN Confidence captured with dad

Fri, 3 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Confidence Haugen recently stirred emotions at a durbar ground for the inauguration of the Anglo Governing Council of Elders in Tegbi, Volta Region.

In a video shared by blogger Nkonkonsa, the former Big Brother Africa star was seen clad in traditional blue fabric, deeply engrossed in a conversation with her father, while gently touching his face.

The heartwarming scene caught the attention of onlookers, who paused to watch the businesswoman share a heartfelt chat with her father.

It was later revealed that Confidence Haugen's father is a retired major and the only surviving bodyguard of Ghana's first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Confidence Haugen's display of affection towards her father has won the hearts of many Ghanaians.

Her love and respect for her father, who played a significant role in the history of Ghana, has been praised by many, with some commending her for being a good daughter.

Her actions have demonstrated that irrespective of our social status or accomplishments, the family remains an essential aspect of our lives, and we should always cherish and show gratitude to our loved ones.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nkonkonsa.com (@nkonkonsa)



Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:



Watch the latest episode of E-Forum



Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:



ADA/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three charged for selling fake Agenda 111 contract for over GH¢1million
Kennedy Agyapong challenged
Why Akufo-Addo's lawyer is fighting Mahama supporter over Twitter hashtag
Meet Oluremi Tinubu: Pastor, Senator and Nigeria's incoming First Lady
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
Why John Mahama met with Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 10 key points about the Lagos 'landlord' set to lead Nigeria
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat