Confusion between Medikal and Okese1 resolved – Dancegodlloyd claims

Dancer and a close friend to Medikal, DancegodLloyd has disclosed that unlike what the public was made to believe, there is no bad blood between Medikal and Okese1 who is known in private life as Frank Afrane.

Social media witnessed some level of controversy between the two rappers and it was said to be based on the fact that Medikal disrespected Okese1 by dissing him on DancegodLlloyd's 'Sika'.



One could recall that the two AMG rappers clashed on social media amidst claims of disrespect, backbiting and ungratefulness from both ends.



It was rumoured that a particular line in the ‘Sika’ song was what sparked the confusion.



The line where Medikal mentioned Okese1’s full name saying:



“Frank Afrane, are you my level?”



Speaking on GhanaWeb TV's Talkertainment with Elsie Lamar, Dancegod said:

“I had no idea what Frank Afrane meant until Medikal told me. Frank Afrane and Medikal had their own issues; it has nothing to do with their song. What’s more important is that my song went viral and that was the best part of the controversy for me."



“They are super cool. Medikal and Okese1 are super cool. I don’t know about whatever that ensued but all I know is they are still good friends. And the name Frank Afrane was to make the song dope,” he added.



Watch the video below from 24 minutes 50 seconds onwards












