Entertainment

Confusion in Ashanti Region over location of National Film Village

Mercy Asiedu and her husband, Nana Agyeman Badu Dua I gifted 300acres of land to the govt

There is confusion brewing among movie industry stakeholders in the Ashanti Region over the exact location for the construction of the National Film Village by the government.

Places up for the construction of the National Film Village are Kunsu in the Ahafo Ano South District, Hemang, and Sekyere East District, all in the Ashanti Region.



The chief of Kunsu, Nana Agyeman Badu Dua I, who is the husband of actress Mercy Asiedu has promised to gift 250-300 acres of land to the government in Kunsu for the construction of the film village.



Reports suggest that traditional rulers in Hemang and Sekyere have also presented free lands to the government.



However, some members of the Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG) in Kumasi have threatened to embark on series of demonstrations against the government if the film village is not built at Kunsu.



Isaac Ofori Brempong (K. Obuorba Production), Mawuli Ekpe Peter (National FIPAG PRO), Nana Yaw Kusi (Nayak Films), Richard Sarkodie (Osoode Ventures), Joseph Serebour (Peace Films Production), Emmanuel Sarpong (Sards Multimedia Production), Abu Habib Banda (A.H Banda Film Production) and host of others are among the people threatening to demonstrate.



According to FIPAG PRO, Mawuli Ekpe Peter after several consultations between the association and the Creative Arts Minister, they were assured that the government will build the film village at Kunsu.

“We are not happy with the government’s decision to relocate the construction of a film village from Kunsu to Sekyere. Apart from Kunsu, we are not going to allow the government to construct the film village in any part of Ghana. We are the industry players and we know where the film village will be good for us. The government should listen to our concerns to make the construction of a film village useful,” he told Pure FM in an interview.



Meanwhile Creative Forum, Ashanti is also demanding for the government through Minister for Tourism, Creative Arts and Culture of Ghana, Mrs. Barbara Oteng Gyasi to come public, the exact location for the film village.



The group led by Mr. Austin Woode at a press conference on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, said, "we will like the Minister of Tourism and Creative Arts to formally come out on the decision taken on where to construct the film village and give industry players, cogent reasons why a particular area was selected over the other 2.



This announcement should come with clear timelines for the project so we can all properly track the progress of work. We ask for these official statements so it puts to rest the bickering that has engulfed some industry players concerning this matter."



It is reported the Minister of Creative Arts, Barbara Oteng Gyasi will on Friday, September 18, 2020, visit the Ashanti Region for further deliberations.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.